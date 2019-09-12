9521 IRONMASTER DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

We have an acceptable application. Stunning remodel with a two story addition. Looks like new construction. Everything has been done. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen with new cabnitry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge island. All open to dining room and living room. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom has its own bath and sitting room. Good sized bedrooms. Lower level boasts huge family room, 2 more big bedrooms, laundry and sunroom addition. No pets. No smoking. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.