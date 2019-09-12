All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 9521 IRONMASTER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9521 IRONMASTER DR
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

9521 IRONMASTER DR

9521 Ironmaster Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9521 Ironmaster Drive, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
We have an acceptable application. Stunning remodel with a two story addition. Looks like new construction. Everything has been done. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen with new cabnitry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge island. All open to dining room and living room. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom has its own bath and sitting room. Good sized bedrooms. Lower level boasts huge family room, 2 more big bedrooms, laundry and sunroom addition. No pets. No smoking. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 IRONMASTER DR have any available units?
9521 IRONMASTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9521 IRONMASTER DR have?
Some of 9521 IRONMASTER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 IRONMASTER DR currently offering any rent specials?
9521 IRONMASTER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 IRONMASTER DR pet-friendly?
No, 9521 IRONMASTER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9521 IRONMASTER DR offer parking?
Yes, 9521 IRONMASTER DR offers parking.
Does 9521 IRONMASTER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9521 IRONMASTER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 IRONMASTER DR have a pool?
No, 9521 IRONMASTER DR does not have a pool.
Does 9521 IRONMASTER DR have accessible units?
No, 9521 IRONMASTER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 IRONMASTER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9521 IRONMASTER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9521 IRONMASTER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9521 IRONMASTER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurke 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Pet Friendly Apartments
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA
Sudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University