9521 IRONMASTER DR

Amenities
We have an acceptable application. Stunning remodel with a two story addition. Looks like new construction. Everything has been done. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen with new cabnitry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge island. All open to dining room and living room. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom has its own bath and sitting room. Good sized bedrooms. Lower level boasts huge family room, 2 more big bedrooms, laundry and sunroom addition. No pets. No smoking. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.