A delight to show this Beautiful and large brick townhouse close to I-95 and mayor roads. Great location, just few miles from Pentagon, Ft Belvoir and Washington DC. Walking distance to Elementary school. ***Shiny hardwood floors main level, open and bright kitchen with granite counter tops. ****Big rooms and renovated bathrooms**** Bar in basement and fireplace. House and ducts will be professionally cleaned . Come and make this place yours before it too late and just LOVE it!!!