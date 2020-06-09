Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

9142 Oshad Lane Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous end TH loaded w/upgrades! nice appliances, nice granite counters, nice hardwoods! - Gorgeous end unit town home. Very cozy living space ready for your living pleasure. Open layout main level with hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area/sitting room with a picture perfect view of the front yard. Living room opens up to spacious deck that overlooks fenced backyard perfect for relaxing on a warm summer evening. Lower level includes den/optional 4 bedroom, half bath and full size recreation room which also walks out to yard. Property is professionally managed by Peake Management. No Pets, No Smoking. Virtual tours available! No Pets, No Smoking.



Discount for longer term leases!!



Lease term: 1 to 3 years



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $90,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.

Better Homes and Garden Real Estate

For information and showings call Aaquil at 202 423 1140

or email with your phone number.

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.



Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



(RLNE3349808)