Burke, VA
9142 Oshad Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

9142 Oshad Lane

9142 O'shad Lane · No Longer Available
Burke
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

9142 O'shad Lane, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
9142 Oshad Lane Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous end TH loaded w/upgrades! nice appliances, nice granite counters, nice hardwoods! - Gorgeous end unit town home. Very cozy living space ready for your living pleasure. Open layout main level with hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area/sitting room with a picture perfect view of the front yard. Living room opens up to spacious deck that overlooks fenced backyard perfect for relaxing on a warm summer evening. Lower level includes den/optional 4 bedroom, half bath and full size recreation room which also walks out to yard. Property is professionally managed by Peake Management. No Pets, No Smoking. Virtual tours available! No Pets, No Smoking.

Discount for longer term leases!!

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $90,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
Better Homes and Garden Real Estate
For information and showings call Aaquil at 202 423 1140
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE3349808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9142 Oshad Lane have any available units?
9142 Oshad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9142 Oshad Lane have?
Some of 9142 Oshad Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9142 Oshad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9142 Oshad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9142 Oshad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9142 Oshad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9142 Oshad Lane offer parking?
No, 9142 Oshad Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9142 Oshad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9142 Oshad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9142 Oshad Lane have a pool?
No, 9142 Oshad Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9142 Oshad Lane have accessible units?
No, 9142 Oshad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9142 Oshad Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9142 Oshad Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9142 Oshad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9142 Oshad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

