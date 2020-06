Amenities

This one is special. Totally renovated top to bottom and new for you! Gorgeous granite in kitchen and baths, striking stainless appliances, handsome hardwoods. Fabulous! Big open spaces, light from all over, wooded views, multiple Juliet balconies, deck over hardscaped patio. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Bus at corner, easy Metro access or 395, 495. Close to mall, fitness, parks, groceries. A winner!