All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 9012 PENN MANOR COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9012 PENN MANOR COURT
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:29 PM

9012 PENN MANOR COURT

9012 Penn Manor Court · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

9012 Penn Manor Court, Burke, VA 22153

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available 7/2/20. Well-cared-for 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial on cul de sac with remodeled kitchen with granite counters and brand new dishwasher, bathrooms renovated, family room off kitchen with fireplace insert and French doors leading to gorgeous designer flagstone patio. Flooring will be replaced and home painted after current tenant leaves. Sought-after school pyramid, including Orange Hunt Elementary School with German immersion program. No pets or smoking. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, metro, I-95. Fairfax Connector Bus 305 1/2 mile away, Giant grocery store 1 mile away, South Run Park RECenter (with indoor pool!) 1 1/2 miles away, Sydenstricker Commuter Lot 1 1/2 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT have any available units?
9012 PENN MANOR COURT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT have?
Some of 9012 PENN MANOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 PENN MANOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9012 PENN MANOR COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 PENN MANOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9012 PENN MANOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT offer parking?
No, 9012 PENN MANOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9012 PENN MANOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9012 PENN MANOR COURT has a pool.
Does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 9012 PENN MANOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9012 PENN MANOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9012 PENN MANOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9012 PENN MANOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9012 PENN MANOR COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity