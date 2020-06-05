9012 PENN MANOR COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Available 7/2/20. Well-cared-for 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial on cul de sac with remodeled kitchen with granite counters and brand new dishwasher, bathrooms renovated, family room off kitchen with fireplace insert and French doors leading to gorgeous designer flagstone patio. Flooring will be replaced and home painted after current tenant leaves. Sought-after school pyramid, including Orange Hunt Elementary School with German immersion program. No pets or smoking. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, metro, I-95. Fairfax Connector Bus 305 1/2 mile away, Giant grocery store 1 mile away, South Run Park RECenter (with indoor pool!) 1 1/2 miles away, Sydenstricker Commuter Lot 1 1/2 miles away.