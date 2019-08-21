9004 Mulvaney Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Gorgeous Brick Townhouse Available for Immediate Move In! - Brick front townhouse on cul-de-sac lot backing to woods. Freshly painted with hardwood floors and updated kitchen & bathrooms. Finished walk out basement with fireplace.



Convenient location close to 495/395/95/286 & shopping centers. Minutes drive or bus to Metro. Quite neighborhood, great West Springfield schools and community with pool, tennis, trails & more!



Security deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit.



Schedule a tour today by calling 703-966-2232.



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074992)