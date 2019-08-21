All apartments in Burke
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

9004 Mulvaney Ct

9004 Mulvaney Court · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Mulvaney Court, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Gorgeous Brick Townhouse Available for Immediate Move In! - Brick front townhouse on cul-de-sac lot backing to woods. Freshly painted with hardwood floors and updated kitchen & bathrooms. Finished walk out basement with fireplace.

Convenient location close to 495/395/95/286 & shopping centers. Minutes drive or bus to Metro. Quite neighborhood, great West Springfield schools and community with pool, tennis, trails & more!

Security deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit.

Schedule a tour today by calling 703-966-2232.

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Mulvaney Ct have any available units?
9004 Mulvaney Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9004 Mulvaney Ct have?
Some of 9004 Mulvaney Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Mulvaney Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Mulvaney Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Mulvaney Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9004 Mulvaney Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9004 Mulvaney Ct offer parking?
No, 9004 Mulvaney Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9004 Mulvaney Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 Mulvaney Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Mulvaney Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9004 Mulvaney Ct has a pool.
Does 9004 Mulvaney Ct have accessible units?
No, 9004 Mulvaney Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Mulvaney Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9004 Mulvaney Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9004 Mulvaney Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9004 Mulvaney Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
