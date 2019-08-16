9002 MULVANEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

This sweet, 3-bedroom, 2.55 bath townhome has a finished walk-out basement and a large deck & patio backing to mature trees. The peaceful neighborhood is full of family-friendly extras, like an outdoor swimming pool, playground, tennis courts, and wooded walking paths. Located in one of the highest-ranking school districts in the Virginia, the Shannon Station community is an easy walk to Metrobus stops, and only a short drive to the Springfield Metro station. It's also just a mile to Giant, Safeway, and Whole Foods, and 5 minutes to both the Burke Lake and Lake Accotinck parks. I absolutely loved living here for 16 years (I still get a little homesick when I visit), and my renters have all opted to stay for at least 4 years each, so I know they've loved it too!