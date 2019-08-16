All apartments in Burke
9002 MULVANEY COURT

9002 Mulvaney Court · No Longer Available
Location

9002 Mulvaney Court, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
This sweet, 3-bedroom, 2.55 bath townhome has a finished walk-out basement and a large deck & patio backing to mature trees. The peaceful neighborhood is full of family-friendly extras, like an outdoor swimming pool, playground, tennis courts, and wooded walking paths. Located in one of the highest-ranking school districts in the Virginia, the Shannon Station community is an easy walk to Metrobus stops, and only a short drive to the Springfield Metro station. It's also just a mile to Giant, Safeway, and Whole Foods, and 5 minutes to both the Burke Lake and Lake Accotinck parks. I absolutely loved living here for 16 years (I still get a little homesick when I visit), and my renters have all opted to stay for at least 4 years each, so I know they've loved it too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 MULVANEY COURT have any available units?
9002 MULVANEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9002 MULVANEY COURT have?
Some of 9002 MULVANEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 MULVANEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9002 MULVANEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 MULVANEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9002 MULVANEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9002 MULVANEY COURT offer parking?
No, 9002 MULVANEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9002 MULVANEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9002 MULVANEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 MULVANEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9002 MULVANEY COURT has a pool.
Does 9002 MULVANEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 9002 MULVANEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 MULVANEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 MULVANEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 MULVANEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9002 MULVANEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
