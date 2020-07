8988 SHADOWLAKE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

FANTASTIC SPRINGFIELD SINGLE FAMILY TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD RIGHT OFF THE FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY * UPDATED & UPGRADED COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, UPDATED KITCHEN and MAGNIFICENT DECK WHERE YOU'LL ENJOY A VIEW OF TREES IN YOUR PRIVATE BACK YARD * LOWER LEVEL IS COMPLETELY FINISHED, FEATURES A FULL BATH, PRIVATE ENTRANCE and HAS SPACE FOR A HOME OFFICE, INLAW SUITE, HOME GYM, ENTERTAINMENT AREA or WHATEVER YOU CAN IMAGINE * FOUR BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS and TWO FULL BATH PROVIDE PLENTY OF ROOM FOR FAMILY, HOME OFFICE or GUEST ROOMS * COME SEE THE AMAZING HOME TODAY and FALL IN LOVE!