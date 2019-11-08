7412 Reservation Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Value - Single Family Home in Springfield - Wonderful Value in Orange Hunt Estate West just minutes to Sangster Elem. Don't miss this single family home with 4, large, upper level bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious, open country style kitchen. Fresh paint, newer carpet. Sun filled living room w/ FP. Den/Study/DR. Large back patio and lovely tiered landscape on large lot. Storage shed. One dog considered case by case, no smokers. Available now. $50 app fee per adult, apply online.



Listing Broker is SGS Property Management

Geoff Schwartzman, Broker

844-747-6468 Ext 2



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3278886)