Beautiful Split Foyer with Hardwoods in highly sought after West Springfield pyramid district. 4 Bedroom 3 Full bath home backs to trees with deck on a quiet no thru street. Lower level has an additional Bedroom and full Bath with a wet bar and refrigerator. Cozy Den with Huge Brick Wood burning Fireplace. Great LOCATION right off of FFX CTY PKWY. Close to Ft. Belvoir, Shopping,Metro. Lower level shower to be replaced.Install scheduled for late October.