Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Call agent for an appointment to see this beautiful 4bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of Springfield. 3 finished levels,1 car attached garage. Close to Fairfax county parkway! top-rated schools. Has sitting room and enlarged bath off master bedroom, hardwood floors, large deck, fenced yard, open floor plan, kitchen opens to the dining room, finished basement, close to metro, bus stops, commuter lots, and shopping. A quiet friendly street,