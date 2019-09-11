6942 SPELMAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent reduced. NEW Carpet New flooring on main level. New paint. Single family home, move in ready in sought after West Springfield HS pyramid. Available immediately with approved credit. Large eat in kitchen. Separate Dining room. Two bedrooms on main, two upstairs off loft. Full bath on each floor. Single car garage, room for one more in driveway. Plenty of street parking. New paint and new flooring in neutral colors. Pets, case by case. s a commuters dream location. Pets case by case.