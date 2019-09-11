All apartments in Burke
6942 SPELMAN DRIVE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

6942 SPELMAN DRIVE

6942 Spelman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6942 Spelman Drive, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent reduced. NEW Carpet New flooring on main level. New paint. Single family home, move in ready in sought after West Springfield HS pyramid. Available immediately with approved credit. Large eat in kitchen. Separate Dining room. Two bedrooms on main, two upstairs off loft. Full bath on each floor. Single car garage, room for one more in driveway. Plenty of street parking. New paint and new flooring in neutral colors. Pets, case by case. s a commuters dream location. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

