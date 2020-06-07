All apartments in Burke
6812 DINA LEIGH COURT
6812 DINA LEIGH COURT

6812 Dina Leigh Court · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Dina Leigh Court, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large End Unit townhouse in Springfield, West Springfield school pyramid, for immediate rent. 4 bedrooms including the master on the upper level! The Master has a full bath with shower. Kitchen with breakfast bar main level family room with built-in shelves. Lower level family room with walk-out to patio. Full bath with tub on the lower level as well as a large laundry room with sink and plenty of folding counters. 2 Reserved parking spaces out front. Pets, cats, and dogs welcome with a limit of 2 maximum. No sign on the property per the HOA. Go Online here to make application: https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT have any available units?
6812 DINA LEIGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT have?
Some of 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6812 DINA LEIGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT offers parking.
Does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT have a pool?
No, 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6812 DINA LEIGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

