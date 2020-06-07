6812 DINA LEIGH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Large End Unit townhouse in Springfield, West Springfield school pyramid, for immediate rent. 4 bedrooms including the master on the upper level! The Master has a full bath with shower. Kitchen with breakfast bar main level family room with built-in shelves. Lower level family room with walk-out to patio. Full bath with tub on the lower level as well as a large laundry room with sink and plenty of folding counters. 2 Reserved parking spaces out front. Pets, cats, and dogs welcome with a limit of 2 maximum. No sign on the property per the HOA. Go Online here to make application: https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/