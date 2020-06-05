6706 GREY FOX DRIVE

Amenities

*Beautiful Move in Ready Home in WEST SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL PYRAMID* Freshly Painted , Sunroom addition 16x20 with vaulted 14 foot ceiling, Composite Deck, 8 skylights for tons of natural light throughout home. Master bathroom: Porcelain tiles, 6 foot double vanity w/ Quartz countertops, Sliding Glass shower doors, Kohler Rainfall shower system. Hallway bathroom: Porcelain tiles, glass shower doors, nice Hardwood floors throughout home Vinyl Double pane windows, Large useable backyard, Upgraded kitchen: granite countertops, stainless appliances, Recessed lights, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, High efficiency washer and dryer. Convenient to VRE, 286 Parkway, shopping and restaurants. Pets case by case basis! TRASH & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! Owner is RE licensee.