All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6706 GREY FOX DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

6706 GREY FOX DRIVE

6706 Grey Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

6706 Grey Fox Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Beautiful Move in Ready Home in WEST SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL PYRAMID* Freshly Painted , Sunroom addition 16x20 with vaulted 14 foot ceiling, Composite Deck, 8 skylights for tons of natural light throughout home. Master bathroom: Porcelain tiles, 6 foot double vanity w/ Quartz countertops, Sliding Glass shower doors, Kohler Rainfall shower system. Hallway bathroom: Porcelain tiles, glass shower doors, nice Hardwood floors throughout home Vinyl Double pane windows, Large useable backyard, Upgraded kitchen: granite countertops, stainless appliances, Recessed lights, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, High efficiency washer and dryer. Convenient to VRE, 286 Parkway, shopping and restaurants. Pets case by case basis! TRASH & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! Owner is RE licensee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE have any available units?
6706 GREY FOX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE have?
Some of 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6706 GREY FOX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6706 GREY FOX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University