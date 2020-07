6656 NEWCHANDLER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

** ALL BRICK 4 LEVEL HOME ** QUIET CUL-DE-SAC ** HOME BACKING TO WOODS ** TASTEFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS WITH CUSTOM LIGHTING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ** NEWER WINDOWS ** BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL ** FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT ** FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN ** 4 BED ROOMS AND 2 REMODELED FULL BATH WITH TRAVERINE FLOORING AND GRANITE ON THE UPPER LEVEL ** LAUNDRY ROOM ON BEDROOM LEVEL ** HALF BATH ON FAMILY ROOM LEVEL ** LARGE REMODELED REC ROOM WITH A LOT OF LIGHT ** 4 LEVEL HOME ** LARGE DECK BACKING TO WOODS ** LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CONCRETE DRIVE WAY ** FRONT AND BACK YARD TASTEFULLY LANDSCAPED ** CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS, MAJOR ROADS AND MORE ** NICE PLACE TO COME HOME TO ** GOOD CREDIT ONLY!!