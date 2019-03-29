6441 FENESTRA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Spacious town home convenient to shopping and transportation. Large master bedroom w/private bath & lots of closet space. Eat-in kitchen w/bay window. Updated kitchen new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, brand new main level wood floor, brand new upper level carpeting, freshly painted. Balcony overlooks common area. Rent includes water, sewer,trash, snow removal & outside yard maintenance. Pool, tennis courts & tot lots. Tenant just pays electricity. Close to VRE, GMU & commuter lot. Brand new carpeting upstairs, brand new vinyl plank flooring downstairs and painting in progress. Updated pictures will be up soon.