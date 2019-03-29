All apartments in Burke
6441 FENESTRA COURT

6441 Fenestra Court · No Longer Available
Location

6441 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious town home convenient to shopping and transportation. Large master bedroom w/private bath & lots of closet space. Eat-in kitchen w/bay window. Updated kitchen new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, brand new main level wood floor, brand new upper level carpeting, freshly painted. Balcony overlooks common area. Rent includes water, sewer,trash, snow removal & outside yard maintenance. Pool, tennis courts & tot lots. Tenant just pays electricity. Close to VRE, GMU & commuter lot. Brand new carpeting upstairs, brand new vinyl plank flooring downstairs and painting in progress. Updated pictures will be up soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 FENESTRA COURT have any available units?
6441 FENESTRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6441 FENESTRA COURT have?
Some of 6441 FENESTRA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 FENESTRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6441 FENESTRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 FENESTRA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6441 FENESTRA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6441 FENESTRA COURT offer parking?
No, 6441 FENESTRA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6441 FENESTRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6441 FENESTRA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 FENESTRA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6441 FENESTRA COURT has a pool.
Does 6441 FENESTRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 6441 FENESTRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 FENESTRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6441 FENESTRA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6441 FENESTRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6441 FENESTRA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
