Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:43 AM

6357 BUFFIE COURT

6357 Buffie Court · No Longer Available
Location

6357 Buffie Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A fabulously updated 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse in popular Old Mill Community with beautiful hardwood and ceramic tile floors, new carpeting, new paint, updated bathrooms, new lighting fixtures, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting throughout, finished basement with a large recreational room, master bedroom suite with a private full bathroom, an open concept layout with an abundance of natural lighting and fenced in rear yard complete with a deck ~ Walk to schools, popular restaurants, shopping, & more ~ Commuter's dream: close to commuter bus, VRE, metro and commuter lots ~ Includes two convenient parking spaces in front of townhome, #99 & #100. Sorry~ NO PETS and NO SMOKING. For an application to apply online-follow this link: https://apply.link/2PZsZoq ~ Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6357 BUFFIE COURT have any available units?
6357 BUFFIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6357 BUFFIE COURT have?
Some of 6357 BUFFIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6357 BUFFIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6357 BUFFIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6357 BUFFIE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6357 BUFFIE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6357 BUFFIE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6357 BUFFIE COURT offers parking.
Does 6357 BUFFIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6357 BUFFIE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6357 BUFFIE COURT have a pool?
No, 6357 BUFFIE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6357 BUFFIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6357 BUFFIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6357 BUFFIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6357 BUFFIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6357 BUFFIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6357 BUFFIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

