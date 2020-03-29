6357 BUFFIE COURT

Amenities

A fabulously updated 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse in popular Old Mill Community with beautiful hardwood and ceramic tile floors, new carpeting, new paint, updated bathrooms, new lighting fixtures, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting throughout, finished basement with a large recreational room, master bedroom suite with a private full bathroom, an open concept layout with an abundance of natural lighting and fenced in rear yard complete with a deck ~ Walk to schools, popular restaurants, shopping, & more ~ Commuter's dream: close to commuter bus, VRE, metro and commuter lots ~ Includes two convenient parking spaces in front of townhome, #99 & #100. Sorry~ NO PETS and NO SMOKING. For an application to apply online-follow this link: https://apply.link/2PZsZoq ~ Welcome Home!