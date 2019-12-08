6338 Fenestra Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

A fully renovated 3 level end unit at a family oriented community in Burke. Beautifully upgraded hardwood water proof floors in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets with modern backsplash, open kitchen concept, recessed lighting all over the first level and all new stainless appliances, you will be the first one to live in this fully renovated, warm and welcoming townhouse. Living-room opens up to a balcony over looking at the common space/park in the backyard. Basement has the storage space and washing & dryers. The community hosts a pool, tennis court and a park for the tenants along with a reserved parking and plenty of guest parking.