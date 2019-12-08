All apartments in Burke
Last updated December 8 2019

6338 Fenestra Ct

6338 Fenestra Court · No Longer Available
Location

6338 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
A fully renovated 3 level end unit at a family oriented community in Burke. Beautifully upgraded hardwood water proof floors in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets with modern backsplash, open kitchen concept, recessed lighting all over the first level and all new stainless appliances, you will be the first one to live in this fully renovated, warm and welcoming townhouse. Living-room opens up to a balcony over looking at the common space/park in the backyard. Basement has the storage space and washing & dryers. The community hosts a pool, tennis court and a park for the tenants along with a reserved parking and plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 Fenestra Ct have any available units?
6338 Fenestra Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6338 Fenestra Ct have?
Some of 6338 Fenestra Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6338 Fenestra Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6338 Fenestra Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 Fenestra Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6338 Fenestra Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6338 Fenestra Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6338 Fenestra Ct offers parking.
Does 6338 Fenestra Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6338 Fenestra Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 Fenestra Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6338 Fenestra Ct has a pool.
Does 6338 Fenestra Ct have accessible units?
No, 6338 Fenestra Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 Fenestra Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6338 Fenestra Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6338 Fenestra Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6338 Fenestra Ct has units with air conditioning.

