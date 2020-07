6337 BUFFIE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PROPERTY IS IN MOVE-IN CONDITION*BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC APPROXIMATELY 2 BLOCKS FROM SHOPPING*MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS*EAT-IN KITCHEN*MOLDING THROUGHOUT THE HOME*FINISHED OFFICE SPACE IN LOWER LEVEL WITH FINISHED REC ROOM AND WALKOUT TO BEAUTIFUL BRICK PATIO WITH STORAGE SHED*PRIVATE, FULLY FENCED BACK YARD! 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF HOME*AGENTS: SORRY BUT NO PETS, NO SMOKING & MAX 2 ADULTS. $50 APPLICATION FEE