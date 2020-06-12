6111 LUNDY PLACE

Amenities

Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree. Immaculate home! Recently renovated and available for July move in! Updated eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, exhaust hood, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting & wall of windows overlooking backyard. 4 upper level bedrooms all with recently installed pergo flooring & recessed lighting. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet & dedicated dressing area. Updated baths throughout! Finished basement boasts large recreation room, extra storage, utility room, full bath, 5th bedroom and walk-out to patio. Private, flat back yard with garden shed, brick paver patio & professional landscaping. Backs to trees! Recent updates include windows, flooring, lighting, granite counters, appliances, paint & much more! Walk to Burke Station Park! Incredible location close to shopping, restaurants, Fairfax County Parkway, I-95, VRE, Ft Belvoir and more! Lake Braddock HS pyramid!