Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 AM

6111 LUNDY PLACE

6111 Lundy Place · (703) 239-1551
Location

6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree. Immaculate home! Recently renovated and available for July move in! Updated eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, exhaust hood, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting & wall of windows overlooking backyard. 4 upper level bedrooms all with recently installed pergo flooring & recessed lighting. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet & dedicated dressing area. Updated baths throughout! Finished basement boasts large recreation room, extra storage, utility room, full bath, 5th bedroom and walk-out to patio. Private, flat back yard with garden shed, brick paver patio & professional landscaping. Backs to trees! Recent updates include windows, flooring, lighting, granite counters, appliances, paint & much more! Walk to Burke Station Park! Incredible location close to shopping, restaurants, Fairfax County Parkway, I-95, VRE, Ft Belvoir and more! Lake Braddock HS pyramid!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 LUNDY PLACE have any available units?
6111 LUNDY PLACE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6111 LUNDY PLACE have?
Some of 6111 LUNDY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 LUNDY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6111 LUNDY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 LUNDY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6111 LUNDY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6111 LUNDY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6111 LUNDY PLACE does offer parking.
Does 6111 LUNDY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6111 LUNDY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 LUNDY PLACE have a pool?
No, 6111 LUNDY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6111 LUNDY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6111 LUNDY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 LUNDY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 LUNDY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 LUNDY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 LUNDY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
