Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright & Spacious 3-Level townhouse in Burke Station Square!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level with ample closet space. Hardwood floor throughout the main level and the second floor. Updated Kitchen with SS appliances and living room with a cozy fireplace. Fully finished basement with 4th bedroom/den with ensuite full bathroom. Two parking spaces. Great location, Walk to VRE Station & Commuter Lot.