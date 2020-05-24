5985 MEADOW BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Large luxury 2 car garage townhome near VRE commuter station(1/4 mile) and shopping centers(1~2 miles) with H-mart and Whole Food Grocery! Whole house freshly painted with neutral color & professionally cleaned carpet. Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances with gas stove. The main level has hardwood floors, 10 ft. ceilings/very airy and a gas fireplace! Deck for summer bbq. Ready to occupy! The carpet color is light brown not beige as shown in the picture. The carpet is 2.5 years old.