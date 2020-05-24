All apartments in Burke
5985 MEADOW BROOK DRIVE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

5985 MEADOW BROOK DRIVE

5985 Meadow Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5985 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large luxury 2 car garage townhome near VRE commuter station(1/4 mile) and shopping centers(1~2 miles) with H-mart and Whole Food Grocery! Whole house freshly painted with neutral color & professionally cleaned carpet. Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances with gas stove. The main level has hardwood floors, 10 ft. ceilings/very airy and a gas fireplace! Deck for summer bbq. Ready to occupy! The carpet color is light brown not beige as shown in the picture. The carpet is 2.5 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

