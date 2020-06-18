All apartments in Burke
Last updated June 18 2020

5908 Kara Pl

5908 Kara Place · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231

Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f. Available for rent starting July 1st with a minimum 1 year lease/credit and background check required. Non smoking tenants only. Pets are negotiable with a separate pet agreement and deposit.

Great location within walking distance to the Rolling Road VRE Station. The neighborhood features a pool, park, and several walking trails. Two designated parking spots are included.

Master bedroom on separate level with private bathroom, cathedral ceilings, window seats/storage, and two closets. Full bathrooms remodeled with contemporary fixtures. Hardwood style flooring on main levels. Stainless steel refrigerator and gas oven. Sliding glass door leads to fenced in backyard with flagstone patio, grassy area, and shed.

Available for virtual tours now upon request via FaceTime by current occupant. Physical tours can be scheduled after June 22nd if not yet leased.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292231
Property Id 292231

(RLNE5830269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Kara Pl have any available units?
5908 Kara Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5908 Kara Pl have?
Some of 5908 Kara Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 5908 Kara Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Kara Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Kara Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5908 Kara Pl is not pet friendly.
Does 5908 Kara Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Kara Pl does offer parking.
Does 5908 Kara Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5908 Kara Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Kara Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5908 Kara Pl has a pool.
Does 5908 Kara Pl have accessible units?
No, 5908 Kara Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Kara Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Kara Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 Kara Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 Kara Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
