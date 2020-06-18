5908 Kara Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231



Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f. Available for rent starting July 1st with a minimum 1 year lease/credit and background check required. Non smoking tenants only. Pets are negotiable with a separate pet agreement and deposit.



Great location within walking distance to the Rolling Road VRE Station. The neighborhood features a pool, park, and several walking trails. Two designated parking spots are included.



Master bedroom on separate level with private bathroom, cathedral ceilings, window seats/storage, and two closets. Full bathrooms remodeled with contemporary fixtures. Hardwood style flooring on main levels. Stainless steel refrigerator and gas oven. Sliding glass door leads to fenced in backyard with flagstone patio, grassy area, and shed.



Available for virtual tours now upon request via FaceTime by current occupant. Physical tours can be scheduled after June 22nd if not yet leased.

Property Id 292231



