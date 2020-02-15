All apartments in Burke
5732 CROWNLEIGH CT

5732 Crownleigh Court · No Longer Available
Location

5732 Crownleigh Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 5732 Crownleigh Court, a fantastic end-unit 2-sides brick townhome. This home has been freshly painted in neutral tones throughout and new carpet has been installed. The open floor plan along with many windows flood the space with natural light. Step out from the dining room to the spacious deck and backyard. The master bedroom has two large closets and a master bath. The second and third bedrooms offer ample closet space. On the lower level you'll find a large rec room with a cozy fireplace, a bonus room, full bath and separate laundry/storage room. Located minutes from the Fairfax County Parkway, I-495 and VRE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT have any available units?
5732 CROWNLEIGH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT have?
Some of 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT currently offering any rent specials?
5732 CROWNLEIGH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT pet-friendly?
No, 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT offer parking?
Yes, 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT offers parking.
Does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT have a pool?
No, 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT does not have a pool.
Does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT have accessible units?
No, 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5732 CROWNLEIGH CT does not have units with air conditioning.

