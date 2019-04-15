All apartments in Burke
Last updated April 15 2019 at 4:13 PM

5601 Castlebury Court

5601 Castlebury Court · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Castlebury Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
5601 Castlebury Court, Burke VA 22015
.
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.55 bath townhome located in highly desired Crownleigh, in Burke VA. Lease Available with a minimum of 12 months, or longer term.
.
This home features Two Full Baths, and Two Half Baths, wood floors, Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large master BR, fireplace, and walk out to deck, finished basement, lots of storage, and so much more.
.
Located near the VRE train, public bus routes, shopping, and restaurants.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with $350 Pet Deposit.
.
Easy Secure Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews online on Yelp, Google, Angie's List, and Thumbtack!
.
EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Castlebury Court have any available units?
5601 Castlebury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5601 Castlebury Court have?
Some of 5601 Castlebury Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Castlebury Court currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Castlebury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Castlebury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Castlebury Court is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Castlebury Court offer parking?
No, 5601 Castlebury Court does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Castlebury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Castlebury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Castlebury Court have a pool?
No, 5601 Castlebury Court does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Castlebury Court have accessible units?
No, 5601 Castlebury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Castlebury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Castlebury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Castlebury Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5601 Castlebury Court has units with air conditioning.
