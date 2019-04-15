Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

5601 Castlebury Court, Burke VA 22015

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.55 bath townhome located in highly desired Crownleigh, in Burke VA. Lease Available with a minimum of 12 months, or longer term.

This home features Two Full Baths, and Two Half Baths, wood floors, Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large master BR, fireplace, and walk out to deck, finished basement, lots of storage, and so much more.

Located near the VRE train, public bus routes, shopping, and restaurants.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with $350 Pet Deposit.

Easy Secure Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.

