5478 STAVENDISH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

End unit townhouse with rare and unique 5 split level floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. The property features new paint, new flooring throughout, new HVAC, newer windows, new stove, new built-in microwave. There are separate levels for Kitchen & Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Bedrooms, and Laundry Room. Updated baths. Private Master Bedroom is on the top floor with its own bath & walk-in closet. Good size kitchen with breakfast nook, Family Room with fireplace walks out from lower level to private backyard, plenty of natural light through tall windows and high ceilings. Convenient access to transportation, I-495, VRE, metro bus, and across the street from Lake Royal and Monticello Park.