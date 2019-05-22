All apartments in Burke
5478 STAVENDISH STREET
5478 STAVENDISH STREET

5478 Stavendish Street · No Longer Available
Location

5478 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
End unit townhouse with rare and unique 5 split level floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. The property features new paint, new flooring throughout, new HVAC, newer windows, new stove, new built-in microwave. There are separate levels for Kitchen & Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Bedrooms, and Laundry Room. Updated baths. Private Master Bedroom is on the top floor with its own bath & walk-in closet. Good size kitchen with breakfast nook, Family Room with fireplace walks out from lower level to private backyard, plenty of natural light through tall windows and high ceilings. Convenient access to transportation, I-495, VRE, metro bus, and across the street from Lake Royal and Monticello Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

