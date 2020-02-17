All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 5448 Mersea Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5448 Mersea Ct
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

5448 Mersea Ct

5448 Mersea Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5448 Mersea Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Gorgeous Lake View Townhome - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2112 sqft. townhome with unobstructed water views. The large picturesque deck offers stunning views all your round of a nature wildlife preserve on Lake Braddock. Property has been completely renovated with all new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. This property offers tons of natural light from skylights as well as solar tube lights. Master bedroom is open and spacious, with large walk-in closet, stunning views, and its own master on-suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms on the same floor share a bathroom. The basement is large and open, has a spacious family room and a beautiful wood fireplace. From the basement, you can walk straight outside into the backyard that is fully fenced offering plenty of covered sitting space on the patio and a shed for storage. In-unit washer and dryer. In your leisure time enjoy all the lake Braddock has to offer including boating for the family. Amenities include a playground, pool, tennis court and two assigned parking spots. Conveniently located! 30-40 minutes to DC. 20-25 minutes to Fort Belvoir, Alexandria, Fairfax, Annandale, Arlington, Falls Church, Mclean, Centreville, and Woodbridge. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water) HOA covers garbage, pets are welcome. Accepting applications at www. Keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5518685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 Mersea Ct have any available units?
5448 Mersea Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5448 Mersea Ct have?
Some of 5448 Mersea Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5448 Mersea Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5448 Mersea Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 Mersea Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5448 Mersea Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5448 Mersea Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5448 Mersea Ct offers parking.
Does 5448 Mersea Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5448 Mersea Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 Mersea Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5448 Mersea Ct has a pool.
Does 5448 Mersea Ct have accessible units?
No, 5448 Mersea Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 Mersea Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5448 Mersea Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5448 Mersea Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5448 Mersea Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University