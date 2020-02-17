5448 Mersea Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous Lake View Townhome - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2112 sqft. townhome with unobstructed water views. The large picturesque deck offers stunning views all your round of a nature wildlife preserve on Lake Braddock. Property has been completely renovated with all new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. This property offers tons of natural light from skylights as well as solar tube lights. Master bedroom is open and spacious, with large walk-in closet, stunning views, and its own master on-suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms on the same floor share a bathroom. The basement is large and open, has a spacious family room and a beautiful wood fireplace. From the basement, you can walk straight outside into the backyard that is fully fenced offering plenty of covered sitting space on the patio and a shed for storage. In-unit washer and dryer. In your leisure time enjoy all the lake Braddock has to offer including boating for the family. Amenities include a playground, pool, tennis court and two assigned parking spots. Conveniently located! 30-40 minutes to DC. 20-25 minutes to Fort Belvoir, Alexandria, Fairfax, Annandale, Arlington, Falls Church, Mclean, Centreville, and Woodbridge. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water) HOA covers garbage, pets are welcome. Accepting applications at www. Keyrenteralexandria.com



