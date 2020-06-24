Private and elegant Burke Centre home! Nature lover's perfect abode: backs to community fishing pond with gazebo and great view of the water from screened porch! Built-in bookcases! 4 large bedrooms upstairs and 1 down on lower floor. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have any available units?
What amenities does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have?
Some of 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6205 WINDWARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.