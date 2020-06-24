All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

6205 WINDWARD DRIVE

6205 Windward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Windward Drive, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Private and elegant Burke Centre home! Nature lover's perfect abode: backs to community fishing pond with gazebo and great view of the water from screened porch! Built-in bookcases! 4 large bedrooms upstairs and 1 down on lower floor. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have any available units?
6205 WINDWARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have?
Some of 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6205 WINDWARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 WINDWARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
