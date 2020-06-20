5956 Bridgetown Court

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a fabulous townhouse with 3-levels of living space! Features include, updated kitchen with counter and back-splash; main-level is wall to wall HARDWOOD; spacious DECK off of main-level; 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1/2 bath on the main-level; lower level walk out to PATIO, FINISHED BASEMENT and more! PLENTY of guest parking on top of the two parking spaces, ONLY pays electric, and has access to POOL. The walkout basement has a FULL bath, private entrance, and a FIREPLACE! The unit is move in ready. Call or text Jon 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour.