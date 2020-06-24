All apartments in Burke Centre
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
5912 COVE LANDING RD #204
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

5912 COVE LANDING RD #204

5912 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
41 acres of wooded grounds make a different kind of condo living experience. Convenient location. WALK IN level unit with gas cooking, Corian counters, pantry. Ceramic tile tub surround. Gas heat. Amenities include tennis courts, walk/jog paths, gazebo, foot bridges, BBQ area with grills and tables, play lot (tot lot). Community pool with pool membership is available at tenant expense; senior, individual, and family rates. Unit building backs to Fairfax County parkland with walking path around the lake. Perfect for nature lovers to view herons, geese, turtles, and beavers during the year. Rent includes water/sewer and trash. Assigned parking space next to buillding (#1202); available unmarked spaces close by. Electric & gas are tenant cost. Sorry, no smokers, no pets. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit a must. Available April 1-4, subject to professional cleaning of unit and carpets. Tenant occupied & often works form home. Please call first. If no answer, leave message, and go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 have any available units?
5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 have?
Some of 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 currently offering any rent specials?
5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 pet-friendly?
No, 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 offer parking?
Yes, 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 offers parking.
Does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 have a pool?
Yes, 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 has a pool.
Does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 have accessible units?
No, 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5912 COVE LANDING RD #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
