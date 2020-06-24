5912 COVE LANDING RD #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

41 acres of wooded grounds make a different kind of condo living experience. Convenient location. WALK IN level unit with gas cooking, Corian counters, pantry. Ceramic tile tub surround. Gas heat. Amenities include tennis courts, walk/jog paths, gazebo, foot bridges, BBQ area with grills and tables, play lot (tot lot). Community pool with pool membership is available at tenant expense; senior, individual, and family rates. Unit building backs to Fairfax County parkland with walking path around the lake. Perfect for nature lovers to view herons, geese, turtles, and beavers during the year. Rent includes water/sewer and trash. Assigned parking space next to buillding (#1202); available unmarked spaces close by. Electric & gas are tenant cost. Sorry, no smokers, no pets. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit a must. Available April 1-4, subject to professional cleaning of unit and carpets. Tenant occupied & often works form home. Please call first. If no answer, leave message, and go.