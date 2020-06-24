5836 WOOD POPPY COURT

Amenities

***Not your average rental home-completely remodeled from top to bottom in the perfect location in a Cul-D-Sac and surrounded by lush landscaping & trees in popular Burke Centre with lots of neighborhood amenities (walking/jogging paths, pools, tennis courts & more! Stunning Kitchen w/ contemporary cabinets, quartz counters with glass/ceramic backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Beautifully remodeled baths, hardwood flooring on main & upper levels, tons of recessed lighting makes this home light & bright! Fully Finished basement with wet bar area, Rec Room & Media Rm/Den with full bath & newer washer & dryer! Incredible, oversized backyard with Brick patio, shed, grassy area & fully fenced rear yard! 2 assigned parking spaces right in front!Mins to Burke Centre VRE station or other major commuter routing routes!