Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5836 WOOD POPPY COURT

5836 Wood Poppy Court · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Wood Poppy Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
***Not your average rental home-completely remodeled from top to bottom in the perfect location in a Cul-D-Sac and surrounded by lush landscaping & trees in popular Burke Centre with lots of neighborhood amenities (walking/jogging paths, pools, tennis courts & more! Stunning Kitchen w/ contemporary cabinets, quartz counters with glass/ceramic backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Beautifully remodeled baths, hardwood flooring on main & upper levels, tons of recessed lighting makes this home light & bright! Fully Finished basement with wet bar area, Rec Room & Media Rm/Den with full bath & newer washer & dryer! Incredible, oversized backyard with Brick patio, shed, grassy area & fully fenced rear yard! 2 assigned parking spaces right in front!Mins to Burke Centre VRE station or other major commuter routing routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT have any available units?
5836 WOOD POPPY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT have?
Some of 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5836 WOOD POPPY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT offers parking.
Does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT has a pool.
Does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 WOOD POPPY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

