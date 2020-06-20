All apartments in Burke Centre
5800 COVE LANDING ROAD

5800 Cove Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifuly remodeled unit in Burke Cove, Open Kitchen Wood Floors, Marble Tiles, SS Appliances, Shows like a model. NEW HVAC, Large Storage, W/D in the unit. PLEASE WAIT FOR CONFIRMATION BEFORE SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
5800 COVE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5800 COVE LANDING ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
No, 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
No, 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD has units with air conditioning.
