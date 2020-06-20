Beautifuly remodeled unit in Burke Cove, Open Kitchen Wood Floors, Marble Tiles, SS Appliances, Shows like a model. NEW HVAC, Large Storage, W/D in the unit. PLEASE WAIT FOR CONFIRMATION BEFORE SHOWING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
5800 COVE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 COVE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5800 COVE LANDING ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.