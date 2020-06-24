All apartments in Burke Centre
5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE

5708 Mason Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Mason Bluff Drive, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed/2.5 baths, 3-level Townhome with large fenced backyard. Great Schools. Lake Braddock Secondary School (grades 7 - 12) is rated an "8". One of the highest rated 7th to 12th grade schools in Virginia. New carpets, kitchen and bathrooms all renovated, new SS Appliances, new Water Heater and more. Walkout basement to fenced large back yard. Great location for commuters--near GMU Beltway & VRE. Within 2 miles--a cleaners, medical facility, coffee shop, gym, gas station and pharmacy. ~Within 10 miles--31 golf courses, 5 dog parks and 23 parks. ~Within 5 miles---112 restaurants. Tucked away in scenic tranquil neighborhood. Available for rent--move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 5
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE have any available units?
5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE have?
Some of 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5708 MASON BLUFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

