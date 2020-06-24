10624 ALISON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room pet friendly

Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, new eat in kitchen and floors. New carpet, Just painted. Eat in kitchen with tons of windows and skylights, separate dining room, large living room with bay window, finished basement has family room with fire place and walk out basement. Deck off the dinning room with tree views. Close to shops and restaurants and a variety of additional shopping such as Walmart, Target, Golds Gym, Lifetime Fitness, and University Mall with a discounted movie theater. Close to South run rec center and "GO Ape" The Burke Conservancy offers a choice of 5 pools and club houses for your enjoyment. NO CATS. Dogs allowed on case by case basis with additional deposit.