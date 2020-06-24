All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

10624 ALISON DRIVE

10624 Alison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10624 Alison Drive, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, new eat in kitchen and floors. New carpet, Just painted. Eat in kitchen with tons of windows and skylights, separate dining room, large living room with bay window, finished basement has family room with fire place and walk out basement. Deck off the dinning room with tree views. Close to shops and restaurants and a variety of additional shopping such as Walmart, Target, Golds Gym, Lifetime Fitness, and University Mall with a discounted movie theater. Close to South run rec center and "GO Ape" The Burke Conservancy offers a choice of 5 pools and club houses for your enjoyment. NO CATS. Dogs allowed on case by case basis with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10624 ALISON DRIVE have any available units?
10624 ALISON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 10624 ALISON DRIVE have?
Some of 10624 ALISON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10624 ALISON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10624 ALISON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10624 ALISON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10624 ALISON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10624 ALISON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10624 ALISON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10624 ALISON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10624 ALISON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10624 ALISON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10624 ALISON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10624 ALISON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10624 ALISON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10624 ALISON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10624 ALISON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10624 ALISON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10624 ALISON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
