Bright Apartment For Rent in a Walkout-Level Basement with Living-Dining Room, 1-Bedroom, and 1-Full Bathroom. **Private Separate Entrance in an End-Townhouse with Fenced Back Yard, and Plenty on Street Parking. **Rent Includes all Utilities, TV Cable, Internet, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Access to Laundry Washer/Dryer. **Excellent Location, Close to Shopping, Highways, Metro Bus, and Walking Distance to the VRE Station Commuter Rail Service. **No Pets or Smokers Allowed.