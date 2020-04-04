All apartments in Bull Run
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

7984 Copperfield Way

7984 Copperfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

7984 Copperfield Way, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
$1,950 /1479 Sq. Ft - House (3BR, 3BR, & Basment) - Property Id: 72596

Three levels brick townhouse in popular Sentry Ridge, eat-in kitchen w/dinning room pass through & patio door to deck. Walk out lower level w/third bedroom, full bath & family room. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, organized closet wall & private bath. Easy access to PW Parkway & I-66. Within walking distance to shopping and restaurants and just a few miles from the Manassas Line Commuter Train (VRE) in Old Town/historic Manassas Battlefield, and 18 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). Abundance of community amenities.

New paint & carpet throughout the unit.

Pets/smoking not allowed.
Security deposit required ($1,950).

Unit features: dishwasher, disposal, full size washer & dryer, oven/stove, Ref., Kit-table space, wood-fenced yard, two reserved parking space.

Community Amenities: clubhouse, basketball court, exercise room, jog/walk path, pool-outdoor, tennis courts, play-ground, meeting room, park/picnic area, party room.

Sam @ 201-232-7476
samtaw@msn.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72596
Property Id 72596

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7984 Copperfield Way have any available units?
7984 Copperfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 7984 Copperfield Way have?
Some of 7984 Copperfield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7984 Copperfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
7984 Copperfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7984 Copperfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 7984 Copperfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 7984 Copperfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 7984 Copperfield Way offers parking.
Does 7984 Copperfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7984 Copperfield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7984 Copperfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 7984 Copperfield Way has a pool.
Does 7984 Copperfield Way have accessible units?
No, 7984 Copperfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7984 Copperfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7984 Copperfield Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7984 Copperfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7984 Copperfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
