7984 Copperfield Way

$1,950 /1479 Sq. Ft - House (3BR, 3BR, & Basment) - Property Id: 72596



Three levels brick townhouse in popular Sentry Ridge, eat-in kitchen w/dinning room pass through & patio door to deck. Walk out lower level w/third bedroom, full bath & family room. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, organized closet wall & private bath. Easy access to PW Parkway & I-66. Within walking distance to shopping and restaurants and just a few miles from the Manassas Line Commuter Train (VRE) in Old Town/historic Manassas Battlefield, and 18 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). Abundance of community amenities.



New paint & carpet throughout the unit.



Pets/smoking not allowed.

Security deposit required ($1,950).



Unit features: dishwasher, disposal, full size washer & dryer, oven/stove, Ref., Kit-table space, wood-fenced yard, two reserved parking space.



Community Amenities: clubhouse, basketball court, exercise room, jog/walk path, pool-outdoor, tennis courts, play-ground, meeting room, park/picnic area, party room.



Sam @ 201-232-7476

samtaw@msn.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72596

Property Id 72596



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5631859)