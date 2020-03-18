7521 PURDUE COURT

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful renovated Condo - Townhouse. Freshly renovated form bottom to top. Two spacious rooms on the upper level, Hardwood flooring through out, fresh paint, new windows (to be installed), beautifully renovated bathroom and Kitchen with Granite counter top and lots of cabinets. Large back yard for family gatherings with an attached storage space. Excellent Location Close to major shopping centers and shops, Bus stop, commuter lot. Less than a mile away from I-66 ; NOVA , very close to GMU Manassas campus and Hospitals. Water is included with the lease. Schedule a showing as soon as possible. No PETS, Hurry, This one wont last!