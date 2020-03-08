11380 Willow Green Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MANASSAS - BRAND NEW TOWNHOME - BRAND NEW!! Be the first to live in this beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhome within a short drive to I-66 for commuters and all the restaurants and shopping of Manassas. Large 2 car garage. Entry level bedroom with bathroom. Main level is spacious and open with a gorgeous upgraded kitchen with a huge island with sink and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large open family room and dining area. Oversized rear deck off the kitchen area. A quite tucked away built in office space off the kitchen. Loads of large windows with lots of natural light. Upper level has 3 good sized bedrooms, loads of closet space, well appointed bathrooms and a huge master bedroom. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR REALTOR TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY.



