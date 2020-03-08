All apartments in Bull Run
Find more places like 11380 Willow Green Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
11380 Willow Green Circle
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

11380 Willow Green Circle

11380 Willow Green Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11380 Willow Green Cir, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MANASSAS - BRAND NEW TOWNHOME - BRAND NEW!! Be the first to live in this beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhome within a short drive to I-66 for commuters and all the restaurants and shopping of Manassas. Large 2 car garage. Entry level bedroom with bathroom. Main level is spacious and open with a gorgeous upgraded kitchen with a huge island with sink and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large open family room and dining area. Oversized rear deck off the kitchen area. A quite tucked away built in office space off the kitchen. Loads of large windows with lots of natural light. Upper level has 3 good sized bedrooms, loads of closet space, well appointed bathrooms and a huge master bedroom. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR REALTOR TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY.

(RLNE5609764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11380 Willow Green Circle have any available units?
11380 Willow Green Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 11380 Willow Green Circle have?
Some of 11380 Willow Green Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11380 Willow Green Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11380 Willow Green Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11380 Willow Green Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11380 Willow Green Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11380 Willow Green Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11380 Willow Green Circle offers parking.
Does 11380 Willow Green Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11380 Willow Green Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11380 Willow Green Circle have a pool?
No, 11380 Willow Green Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11380 Willow Green Circle have accessible units?
No, 11380 Willow Green Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11380 Willow Green Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11380 Willow Green Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11380 Willow Green Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11380 Willow Green Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bull Run 2 BedroomsBull Run 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bull Run Apartments with BalconyBull Run Apartments with Pool
Bull Run Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VACulpeper, VA
Burke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia