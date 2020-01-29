All apartments in Bull Run
Find more places like 11248 CREEK FORD TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
11248 CREEK FORD TER
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

11248 CREEK FORD TER

11248 Creek Ford Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

11248 Creek Ford Ter, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Townhouse!!! Great Location- Minutes to route 234/I-66 and all shopping. 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage. Townhouse is sun filled living / dining and kitchen. Open and spacious layout with 9 ' Ceilings on main level .Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large family room with a rear deck. Master Bedroom with Tray Ceilings & walk in closet. Master Bath with 12X12 ceramic tile floors, separate shower and granite counters. Additional 2 bedrooms along with a full bath with ceramic tile floors. Wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11248 CREEK FORD TER have any available units?
11248 CREEK FORD TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 11248 CREEK FORD TER have?
Some of 11248 CREEK FORD TER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11248 CREEK FORD TER currently offering any rent specials?
11248 CREEK FORD TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11248 CREEK FORD TER pet-friendly?
No, 11248 CREEK FORD TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 11248 CREEK FORD TER offer parking?
Yes, 11248 CREEK FORD TER offers parking.
Does 11248 CREEK FORD TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11248 CREEK FORD TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11248 CREEK FORD TER have a pool?
No, 11248 CREEK FORD TER does not have a pool.
Does 11248 CREEK FORD TER have accessible units?
No, 11248 CREEK FORD TER does not have accessible units.
Does 11248 CREEK FORD TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 11248 CREEK FORD TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11248 CREEK FORD TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 11248 CREEK FORD TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bull Run 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBull Run 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Bull Run Apartments with ParkingBull Run Apartments with Pools
Bull Run Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Franklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia