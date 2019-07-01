All apartments in Bull Run
Last updated July 1 2019

11162 Soldiers Ct

11162 Soldiers Court · No Longer Available
Location

11162 Soldiers Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! 3 level town house, 3 bedroom 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Main level features updated kitchen, dining room with hardwood floors, and family room with fireplace and sliding glass door to your Large deck. Upper level features nice master with awesome updated master bath! 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. In the lower level you have a rec room, full bath and a den. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

