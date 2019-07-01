11162 Soldiers Ct

Amenities

Welcome Home! 3 level town house, 3 bedroom 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Main level features updated kitchen, dining room with hardwood floors, and family room with fireplace and sliding glass door to your Large deck. Upper level features nice master with awesome updated master bath! 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. In the lower level you have a rec room, full bath and a den. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.