Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bull Run
Find more places like 11021 FOLKSIE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
11021 FOLKSIE COURT
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11021 FOLKSIE COURT
11021 Folksie Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
11021 Folksie Court, Bull Run, VA 20109
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location Top Floor Condo 2 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Loft area can be used as 3rd Bedroom. Spacious and well maintained. Have access to Bull Run Swim & Raquet Club- Close to shopping and 66W
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have any available units?
11021 FOLKSIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bull Run, VA
.
What amenities does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have?
Some of 11021 FOLKSIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11021 FOLKSIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11021 FOLKSIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 FOLKSIE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bull Run
.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT offer parking?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT has a pool.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bull Run 2 Bedrooms
Bull Run 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bull Run Apartments with Balcony
Bull Run Apartments with Pool
Bull Run Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Cascades, VA
County Center, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VA
Burke, VA
Mantua, VA
Lake of the Woods, VA
Indian Head, MD
Buckhall, VA
South Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VA
West Springfield, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VA
Kings Park West, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia