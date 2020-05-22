All apartments in Bull Run
11021 FOLKSIE COURT

11021 Folksie Court · No Longer Available
Location

11021 Folksie Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location Top Floor Condo 2 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Loft area can be used as 3rd Bedroom. Spacious and well maintained. Have access to Bull Run Swim & Raquet Club- Close to shopping and 66W

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have any available units?
11021 FOLKSIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have?
Some of 11021 FOLKSIE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 FOLKSIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11021 FOLKSIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 FOLKSIE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT offer parking?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT has a pool.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11021 FOLKSIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11021 FOLKSIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

