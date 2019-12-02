All apartments in Bull Run
11005 KINSHIP COURT

11005 Kinship Court · No Longer Available
Location

11005 Kinship Court, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
Beautifully renovated 2 Br, 2 Ba 2nd floor end-unit condo, conveniently located just minutes from I-66 and numerous shopping centers - Updated kitchen w/ new SS appliances and granite countertops - Renovated bathrooms with frameless, custom-made shower and ceramic tiling - new high-end laminate floors throughout the living room and master bedroom - full-size washer & drier - new ceiling fans & lighting fixtures throughout - French door leading to a private yard and walking trail - Beautiful outdoor swimming pool and gym - Low condo fees. COME AND LOOK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 KINSHIP COURT have any available units?
11005 KINSHIP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 11005 KINSHIP COURT have?
Some of 11005 KINSHIP COURT's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11005 KINSHIP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11005 KINSHIP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 KINSHIP COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11005 KINSHIP COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 11005 KINSHIP COURT offer parking?
No, 11005 KINSHIP COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11005 KINSHIP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 KINSHIP COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 KINSHIP COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11005 KINSHIP COURT has a pool.
Does 11005 KINSHIP COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 11005 KINSHIP COURT has accessible units.
Does 11005 KINSHIP COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 KINSHIP COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11005 KINSHIP COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11005 KINSHIP COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
