Bull Run, VA
10975 POPE STREET
10975 POPE STREET

10975 Pope Street · No Longer Available
Location

10975 Pope Street, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded townhouse with 2 private car parking in the desirable Paradise Parcel. Walk into a large hardwood living and dining room combo. Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter top and a breakfast nook leading to the newly deck backing to beautiful trees. This 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath is mostly freshly painted, new carpet on upper & lower levels. Fenced back yard with lots of grass. Community has pool, tennis, basketball & party room. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, VRE, bus, and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10975 POPE STREET have any available units?
10975 POPE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 10975 POPE STREET have?
Some of 10975 POPE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10975 POPE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10975 POPE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10975 POPE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10975 POPE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 10975 POPE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10975 POPE STREET offers parking.
Does 10975 POPE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10975 POPE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10975 POPE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 10975 POPE STREET has a pool.
Does 10975 POPE STREET have accessible units?
No, 10975 POPE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10975 POPE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10975 POPE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10975 POPE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10975 POPE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

