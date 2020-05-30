10975 POPE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Beautiful upgraded townhouse with 2 private car parking in the desirable Paradise Parcel. Walk into a large hardwood living and dining room combo. Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter top and a breakfast nook leading to the newly deck backing to beautiful trees. This 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath is mostly freshly painted, new carpet on upper & lower levels. Fenced back yard with lots of grass. Community has pool, tennis, basketball & party room. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, VRE, bus, and many more.