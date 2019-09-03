All apartments in Buckhall
9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE
Last updated September 3 2019

9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE

9320 Signal Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Signal Station Drive, Buckhall, VA 20111

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Currently no photos due to improvements in progress. Centrally located to major routes of transportation. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospital, library, parks and within 20 miles of Washington Dulles International Airport. This lovely 3 level 5 bedroom home is currently being painted throughout, new carpet to be installed, and landscaping work in progress. Deck off kitchen area for backyard entertaining, large family room for gathering and socializing. Main level entry has 2 story foyer, Living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and bedroom (great for in-laws) with walkin closet and master bath. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lower level has 1 bedroom and bath, den, spacious family-game entertaining room with stage like setting for large tv or karaoke, wet bar, and storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE have any available units?
9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE have?
Some of 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
