9320 SIGNAL STATION DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Currently no photos due to improvements in progress. Centrally located to major routes of transportation. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospital, library, parks and within 20 miles of Washington Dulles International Airport. This lovely 3 level 5 bedroom home is currently being painted throughout, new carpet to be installed, and landscaping work in progress. Deck off kitchen area for backyard entertaining, large family room for gathering and socializing. Main level entry has 2 story foyer, Living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and bedroom (great for in-laws) with walkin closet and master bath. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lower level has 1 bedroom and bath, den, spacious family-game entertaining room with stage like setting for large tv or karaoke, wet bar, and storage area.