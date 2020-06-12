8150 HONEY BEE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

3 level Townhouse in walking distance to the VRE for easy commuting! Walk into the home to a multi-use room; den or family room or office or even a kid's play room! Middle floor includes your gourmet kitchen, living and dining rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of light. Step out to your balcony for fresh air and to watch the kids playing. Top level has your Master Suite with luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet; 2 additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and full sized laundry room. Easy maintenance as HOA maintains everything outside! 2 car rear-load garage and ample street parking for your visitors.Signal Hill Station Community offers walking trails and playgrounds for Tenant use. Short walk to the Manassas Park VRE station and a short drive to 2 more. A quick drive will get you to Old Town Manassas, Rt 28 and Prince William Parkway.Tenant is responsible for all utilities (trash included in rent), minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). I'm sorry but pets will NOT be considered. Minimum income qualifications $84k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Landlord needs job transfer clause in lease. Photos taken prior to current tenants. Professionally managed by Freedom/Blackwell Property Management.