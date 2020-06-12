All apartments in Buckhall
Find more places like 8150 HONEY BEE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckhall, VA
/
8150 HONEY BEE WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

8150 HONEY BEE WAY

8150 Honey Bee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckhall
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8150 Honey Bee Way, Buckhall, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
3 level Townhouse in walking distance to the VRE for easy commuting! Walk into the home to a multi-use room; den or family room or office or even a kid's play room! Middle floor includes your gourmet kitchen, living and dining rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of light. Step out to your balcony for fresh air and to watch the kids playing. Top level has your Master Suite with luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet; 2 additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and full sized laundry room. Easy maintenance as HOA maintains everything outside! 2 car rear-load garage and ample street parking for your visitors.Signal Hill Station Community offers walking trails and playgrounds for Tenant use. Short walk to the Manassas Park VRE station and a short drive to 2 more. A quick drive will get you to Old Town Manassas, Rt 28 and Prince William Parkway.Tenant is responsible for all utilities (trash included in rent), minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). I'm sorry but pets will NOT be considered. Minimum income qualifications $84k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Landlord needs job transfer clause in lease. Photos taken prior to current tenants. Professionally managed by Freedom/Blackwell Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY have any available units?
8150 HONEY BEE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckhall, VA.
What amenities does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY have?
Some of 8150 HONEY BEE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 HONEY BEE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8150 HONEY BEE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 HONEY BEE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8150 HONEY BEE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8150 HONEY BEE WAY offers parking.
Does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8150 HONEY BEE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY have a pool?
No, 8150 HONEY BEE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8150 HONEY BEE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8150 HONEY BEE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8150 HONEY BEE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8150 HONEY BEE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckhall 3 BedroomsBuckhall Apartments with Balcony
Buckhall Apartments with GarageBuckhall Furnished Apartments
Buckhall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA
Kings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia