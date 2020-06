Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous park like setting! This spacious one level fully furnished home is perfect for a short term lease. Three full bedrooms on the main level. Formal living area, formal dining area plus family room and open kitchen-dining area combine for a beautiful flow. Enjoy all seasons from the screened in deck. Master bedroom and bath has separate tub and shower. Lots of storage space laundry & freezer.