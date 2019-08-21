6784 RIVER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

ONE LEVEL LIVING in excellent location for commuting and living. Home is in very nice condition with large, newer kitchen and adjacent family room with wood stove insert, dining room, living room, master bedroom with attached full bath, two other main-level bedrooms and hall bath. Over-sized two-car garage with huge bonus room above, front porch, back deck and patio and mostly level, fenced back yard with storage shed. Non-smoking home with no cats... dog may be case-by-case. Only 35 minutes to the beltway at Braddock Road. Close to VRE, Old Town Manassas, Historic Clifton and Woodbridge. Community access to Lake Occoquan for boating and fishing.