10920 RAVENWOOD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

CUSTOM BUILT, WATER FRONT HOME, JUST FOUR YEARS YOUNG*NO HOA*LOCATED ON 126 FEET OF THE OCCOQUAN RIVER*1.7 ACRES OFFER AMPLE PRIVACY WITH MODERN FINISHINGS*EASY ACCESS TO FAIRFAX CO, TWO VRE STATIONS & COMMUTER ROUTES*STONE AND HARDI PLANK EXTERIOR*TWO-CAR, SIDE LOAD, GARAGE WITH OPENERS*ASPHALT DRIVEWAY*FLAGSTONE WALK-WAY*SEPARATE MUD-ROOM ENTRANCE WITH BUILT-INS*COVERED FRONT ENTRANCE WAY*OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERS TONS OF WINDOWS TO SOAK IN THE VIEWS*UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES, GORGEOUS HARDWOODS & AMPLE RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT*MAIN LEVEL OFFERS A SEPARATE DINING ROOM & COZY LIVING ROOM*GOURMET KITCHEN OFFERS GAS COOKING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FARM SINK, GRANITE COUNTERS & HUGE CENTER ISLAND WITH ADDITIONAL CABINETRY*FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN OFFERS A GAS FIREPLACE WITH STONE SURROUND AND ACCESS TO THE OVERSIZED COMPOSITE DECK WITH BLACK RAILINGS*POWDER ROOM IS TUCKED AWAY ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND OFFERS UPGRADED VANITY, CUSTOM MIRROR & WINDOW*WOOD STAIRCASE LEADS TO THE UPPER LEVEL WHERE HARDWOODS RUN THROUGH THE HALLWAY & INTO THE MASTER SUITE*OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE OFFERS PRIVATE BALCONY, TRAY CEILING, CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT, SITTING AREA PLUS A BUILT-IN DESK WITH GRANITE TOP*MASTER SUITE ALSO OFFERS TWO HALL CLOSETS & A WALK-IN CLOSET WITH A WINDOW*MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES TWO SEPARATE UPGRADED VANITIES, ENCLOSED COMMODE & AN OVERSIZED SHOWER WITH TWO SHOWER HEADS AND BENCH*TWO GUEST BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL OFFER CARPET, CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT & AMPLE CLOSET SPACE*FULL, HALL BATHROOM, FEATURES A SHOWER/TUB WITH SUBWAY TILE SURROUND THAT GOES UP TO THE CEILING, AN OVERSIZED VANITY & TILE FLOORING*UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY ROOM*BONUS ROOM OVER THE GARAGE FEATURES CARPET, RECESSED LIGHTING & CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT*ACCESS THE BASEMENT FROM THE OPEN WOOD STAIRCASE OFF THE FOYER*FINISHED LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, GAS FIREPLACE WITH STONE SURROUND & HEARTH, FULL SIZED WINDOWS AND WALK-OUT TO AN OVERSIZED, COMPOSITE DECK*OFFICE/POSSIBLE 4TH BEDROOM IN BASEMENT HAS RECESSED LIGHTING & THREE FULL SIZED WINDOWS*FULL BATHROOM IN BASEMENT OFFERS SHOWER/TUB WITH SUBWAY TILE TO THE CEILING, OVERSIZED VANITY & TILE FLOORS*AMPLE STORAGE SPACE IN THE BASEMENT*OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT*OWNER RELATED TO LISTING AGENT