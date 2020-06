Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Looks and feels brandNew! Luxury End-Unit features Open Floor plan, hardwoods, Expansive Granite Island Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Morning Rm, Living & Dining Areas, 3 Bedrooms including Lux Master Suite (Garden Tub/Sep Shower).Trex Deck overlooks Common Area You can have all of this and still be close to all the conveniences in Manassas! You're within 2 miles to Old Town Manassas VRE Train and 28,Call today to tour. Professionally Managed property.