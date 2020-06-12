10547 PINEVIEW ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Country home, always family owned, first time as a rental . Extensively remodeled : refinished hardwood floors , new granite countertops and appliances, hall bath has new quarts countertop with vessel sink, plumbing and electrical upgraded. Two bedrooms with an office/den. Main level has 1,200 sq. ft. of living space and 770 sq. ft. of porches. Two out buildings and plenty of paved parking . Bring your boat , RV , camper , and truck . No pets , No smokers . Come home to a quite and peaceful neighborhood, only two miles from Manassas. Note third bedroom has been conversed to a den / office . Welcome to call owner for more details ( 703-303-7479 ) .