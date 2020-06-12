All apartments in Buckhall
Buckhall, VA
10547 PINEVIEW ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:39 PM

10547 PINEVIEW ROAD

10547 Pineview Road · (703) 303-7479
Location

10547 Pineview Road, Buckhall, VA 20111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Country home, always family owned, first time as a rental . Extensively remodeled : refinished hardwood floors , new granite countertops and appliances, hall bath has new quarts countertop with vessel sink, plumbing and electrical upgraded. Two bedrooms with an office/den. Main level has 1,200 sq. ft. of living space and 770 sq. ft. of porches. Two out buildings and plenty of paved parking . Bring your boat , RV , camper , and truck . No pets , No smokers . Come home to a quite and peaceful neighborhood, only two miles from Manassas. Note third bedroom has been conversed to a den / office . Welcome to call owner for more details ( 703-303-7479 ) .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD have any available units?
10547 PINEVIEW ROAD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10547 PINEVIEW ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckhall.
Does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD does offer parking.
Does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10547 PINEVIEW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
